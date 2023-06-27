Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,682 shares of company stock worth $10,057,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BSX opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.