Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Golden Minerals (AUMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AUMN):
- 6/19/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
AUMN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 111,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $9.63.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 64.29% and a negative return on equity of 159.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
