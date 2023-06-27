Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Golden Minerals (AUMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AUMN):

6/19/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/18/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/14/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/13/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/25/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 111,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 64.29% and a negative return on equity of 159.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.