Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) in the last few weeks:

6/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $225.00 to $290.00.

6/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $270.00.

6/9/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00.

6/8/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

6/8/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $250.00.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $212.00 to $222.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $251.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $207.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $240.00.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $225.00.

5/18/2023 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $220.00.

5/18/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $230.00.

5/12/2023 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $227.00 to $235.00.

5/1/2023 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.2 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.59. 7,018,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,696. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $253.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

