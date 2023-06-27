Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2633 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of WTSHF opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTSHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.