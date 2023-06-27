WFA of San Diego LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.