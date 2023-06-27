WFA of San Diego LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.