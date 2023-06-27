WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

