WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 490 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $90.71.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3526 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

