WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 7,647 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up about 2.7% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHDG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $201.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

