Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0366 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

