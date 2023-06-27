Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue downgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($47.68) to GBX 4,050 ($51.49) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.15) to GBX 2,600 ($33.06) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($41.32) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,175.00.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of WZZZY stock remained flat at $8.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 91 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

