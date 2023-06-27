World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Holdings Trimmed by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

NYSE:INT opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

