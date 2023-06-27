WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $283.37 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.37 million and $5.67 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006595 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013073 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02832834 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

