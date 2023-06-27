WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

WPP stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in WPP by 23.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in WPP by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in WPP by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

