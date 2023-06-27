Xpediator (LON:XPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.00

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.51 ($0.55), with a volume of 245821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.25 ($0.55).

Xpediator Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.52. The company has a market capitalization of £61.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2,070.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.30.

About Xpediator

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. It operates through three divisions: Freight Forwarding, Transport Support Services, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding services by road, ocean, sea, and air; 3PL services, warehousing, pick and pack services, e-commerce solutions, and distribution and return management services; and custom clearance services for import and export shipments.

