XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Evercore ISI

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

