Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after purchasing an additional 212,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.62 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

