Xponance Inc. Has $23.46 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Booking by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,615.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,642.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,466.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.