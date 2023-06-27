Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Shares of SNPS opened at $417.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.34. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,964 shares of company stock worth $62,350,058 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

