Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,243 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices stock opened at $186.34 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.53 and its 200-day moving average is $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

