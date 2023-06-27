Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,390,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Equinix by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.48.

Insider Activity

Equinix Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $759.94 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $792.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $734.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.