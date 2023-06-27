Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.