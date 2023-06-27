Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $30.48 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Zcash has a total market cap of $497.68 million and $27.13 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $30.48 or 0.00100403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

