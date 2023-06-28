136,000 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.12% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ProPetro by 102.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $909.16 million, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ProPetro from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

