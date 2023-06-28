16,070 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SCHX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. 236,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,349. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
