1,802 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.43. 118,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.90. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $215.11 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

