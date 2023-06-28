3,126 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,624,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

