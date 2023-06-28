3,600 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. 87,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.