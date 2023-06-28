3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

