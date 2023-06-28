69,643 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 1.9% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 2.79% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $280,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS NJAN opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.