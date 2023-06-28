69,643 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 1.9% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 2.79% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $280,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BATS NJAN opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
