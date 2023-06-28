7,249 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,861,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.64. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.69 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

