83 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,531,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $649.16 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $650.23. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

