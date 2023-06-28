8,546 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 0.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

