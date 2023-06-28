Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.47

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.47 and traded as high as $12.83. Aaron’s shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 147,211 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Aaron’s Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $433.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

