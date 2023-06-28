AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 62,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,703. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AB Volvo (publ) Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
About AB Volvo (publ)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on AB Volvo (publ) from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.