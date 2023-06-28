Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 43,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 128,043 shares.The stock last traded at $83.70 and had previously closed at $85.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $413,000.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

