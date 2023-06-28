abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Plans GBX 2.60 Dividend

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ASCI stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 250 ($3.18). 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.07 and a beta of 0.99. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 216 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 289 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.29.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
- PECO Pullback Presents a Retail REIT Worth Shopping For
- Generac Powers Up 8.79% on Growth Potential, Strong Texas Sales
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.