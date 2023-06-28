abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Plans GBX 2.60 Dividend

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ASCI stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 250 ($3.18). 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.07 and a beta of 0.99. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 216 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 289 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.29.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

