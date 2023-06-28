ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.01

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and traded as high as $34.66. ACNB shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 19,816 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ACNB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ACNB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on ACNB in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $276.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that ACNB Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other ACNB news, EVP Brett D. Fulk acquired 912 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,072.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,177. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACNB by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

