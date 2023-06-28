Activest Wealth Management Has $5.55 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Activest Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

