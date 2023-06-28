Activest Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Activest Wealth Management reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

TSLA opened at $250.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $793.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

