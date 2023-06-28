Activest Wealth Management Sells 3,414 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $381.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.39.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.