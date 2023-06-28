Activest Wealth Management Takes $54,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $225.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.