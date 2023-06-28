Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

