Activest Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,413,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 461,850 shares of company stock valued at $62,617,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

