Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.74. The stock had a trading volume of 830,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $223.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.77. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

