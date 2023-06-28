aelf Hits Market Cap of $170.76 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. aelf has a market cap of $170.76 million and $3.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002585 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,050,665 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

