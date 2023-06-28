Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW) Short Interest Update

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARBGW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 5,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,230. Aequi Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

