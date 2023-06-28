AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AFC Gamma Stock Down 0.3 %

AFCG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. 40,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 43.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at AFC Gamma

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 51,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $536,179.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,970,357.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 51,309 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $536,179.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,970,357.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 87,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $873,293.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,218 shares in the company, valued at $35,092,224.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 140,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,692 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Stories

