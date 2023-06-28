Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $216.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $299.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

