Affiance Financial LLC Buys 8,580 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,172 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.